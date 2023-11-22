iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

