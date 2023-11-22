iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.