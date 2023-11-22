IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.77% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,076 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

