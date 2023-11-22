Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) versus Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $285.71 million 2.78 $221.82 million ($1.48) -12.84 Opthea $110,000.00 1,040.58 -$142.52 million N/A N/A

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -19.39% -77.48% -11.99% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 7 1 0 2.13 Opthea 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.18, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Opthea has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 729.08%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Opthea beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. It is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and NASH; and other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. The company has a license agreement with Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. It markets its products through an internal commercial organization and third-party distributors. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. As of November 8, 2023, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alfasigma S.p.A..

About Opthea

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead product candidate is Sozinibercept (OPT 302), a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 VEGFR-3, currently under Phase 3 clinical development as a novel therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.