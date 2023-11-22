Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 3,448 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $133,575.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,008.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 5,576 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $194,044.80.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 221,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

