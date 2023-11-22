Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 6,435 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $249,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intapp stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intapp by 64.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intapp by 278.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 76.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

