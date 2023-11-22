ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $15.66. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 599,622 shares.

Specifically, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

