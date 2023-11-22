IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a report issued on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $0.73 on Monday. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

