HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 559,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,582,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
