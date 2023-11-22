HI (HI) Reaches One Day Volume of $340,861.65

HI (HI) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $2.10 million and $340,861.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,496.63 or 1.00074341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,098,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00075976 USD and is down -12.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $396,828.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.