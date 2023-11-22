HC Wainwright Weighs in on American Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARECFree Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in American Resources by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 387,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 362,517 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 945,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 138,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

See Also

