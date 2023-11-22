HC Wainwright Weighs in on American Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.
AREC opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.16.
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
