HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.55. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.