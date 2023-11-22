HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Bit Digital Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of BTBT stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.55. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.
