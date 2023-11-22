HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st.

TCON opened at $0.22 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

