Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Down 2.5%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 1,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 57,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Down 0.3 %

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $618.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Haynes International by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.