Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 397,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,859,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

