Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,663 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

