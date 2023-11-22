Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Grupo Simec Trading Up 3.8 %
SIM stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Featured Stories
