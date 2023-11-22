Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 3.8 %

SIM stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

About Grupo Simec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.