Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 286.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAC opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $2.1322 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.