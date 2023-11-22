Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

