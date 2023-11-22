Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 186,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

CP stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

