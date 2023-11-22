Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 75,043 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,043 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

