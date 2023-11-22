Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,737 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco increased its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HP’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

