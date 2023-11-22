Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,446 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FISV opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

