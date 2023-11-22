Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 26,365 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,365 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.41.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FANG opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

