Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 24,577 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

