Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 168,295 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,295 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

