Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

