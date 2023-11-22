Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Clorox Trading Up 1.7 %

Clorox stock opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

