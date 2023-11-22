Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

