Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after buying an additional 238,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4 %

MKC opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

