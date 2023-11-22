Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $114.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.