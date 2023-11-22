Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

MCHP opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

