Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

PRF opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

