Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $250.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

