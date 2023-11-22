Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,902 shares of company stock worth $4,915,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.43.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day moving average of $172.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.66 and a one year high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

