Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

