Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,417 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Revolve Group worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.