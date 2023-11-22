Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,210 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

