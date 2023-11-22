Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,257 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $353.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.