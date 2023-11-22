GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 159,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,602,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

