Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock Sells 392 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graco Trading Down 0.1 %

Graco stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

