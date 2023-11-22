Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $144,158.63 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,069.93 or 0.08417809 BTC on exchanges.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
