Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gold Royalty in a research report issued on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

