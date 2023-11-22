Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.59% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7,414.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIQ opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $702.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.29 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

