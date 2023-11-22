GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 104,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 217,234 shares.The stock last traded at $9.63 and had previously closed at $9.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
GeoPark Stock Up 0.3 %
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 58,291.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
