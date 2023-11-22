GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $17.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 9,326,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 8,544,414 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $17.85.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $844,272.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $844,272.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 11,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $190,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,413 shares of company stock worth $1,416,714 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GAP by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GAP by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

