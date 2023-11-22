FY2023 EPS Estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Boosted by Wedbush

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,530,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 326,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

