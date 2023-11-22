FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Increased by HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.