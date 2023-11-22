FY2023 EPS Estimates for Femasys Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMYFree Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Femasys in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of FEMY opened at $0.90 on Monday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Femasys by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Femasys by 2,381.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

