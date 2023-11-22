FY2023 EPS Estimates for Femasys Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Femasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Femasys’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FEMY. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Femasys from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $0.90 on Monday. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Femasys by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

